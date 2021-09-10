WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 221,838 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,838 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.3% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,012,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.56. 3,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,368. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.52. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

