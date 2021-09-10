WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $4.36 Million Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,420,000 after acquiring an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,955,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after purchasing an additional 128,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,323,000 after purchasing an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.66. 10,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,983. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.