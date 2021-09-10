Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $46.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. 120,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,997. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

