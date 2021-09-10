SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $207.72

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $207.72 and last traded at $207.72, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.48 and its 200-day moving average is $184.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

