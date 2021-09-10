Tudor Pickering Cuts Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$40.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.40.

TSE:OVV traded up C$1.24 on Friday, reaching C$36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 218,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.89. The stock has a market cap of C$9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.69. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$9.07 and a 12-month high of C$40.98.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

