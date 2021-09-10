SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) PT Lowered to C$14.25

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.25 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.40.

SIL traded down C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$9.51. The company had a trading volume of 121,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,198. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 12.68. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.62.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

