Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCS. Raymond James set a C$70.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tecsys to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Shares of TCS stock traded up C$3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$57.98. 7,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,784. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$27.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$50.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a market cap of C$841.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.33.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$32.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.