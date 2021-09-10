Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Given New C$0.30 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$0.30 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TV. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

TV remained flat at $C$0.20 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,202,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,335. The stock has a market cap of C$197.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

