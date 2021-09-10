Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Acquires New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.59. 39,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average is $70.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.