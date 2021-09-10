Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.440-$-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.09 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.44)-($0.36) EPS.

Shares of SMAR traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $74.47. 13,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.22. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.59.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,474,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,163. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

