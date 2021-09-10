Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CEQP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 3.57. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

