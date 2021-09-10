50,826 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Acquired by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.84. 13,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,438. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,395 shares of company stock worth $4,297,766 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.