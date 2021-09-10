SG Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Landec as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 43.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Landec in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Landec in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Landec by 79.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landec in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.05. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $139.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

