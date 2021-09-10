SG Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,381 DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DZS by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DZS by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DZS alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

NASDAQ:DZSI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. DZS Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. Research analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

DZS Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI).

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.