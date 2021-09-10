JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,000 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at about $12,372,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 71.9% during the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 864,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,262,000 after buying an additional 361,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 13,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

