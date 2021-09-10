JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New $350,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 43,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,550. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.