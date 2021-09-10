2,704 Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Acquired by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

Shares of URTH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,290. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $133.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.82.

