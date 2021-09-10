First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.79, for a total value of $183,608.23. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,621.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,175. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Z stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $92.58. 115,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,807. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.92 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.