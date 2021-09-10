Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Shares of ASO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $81,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

