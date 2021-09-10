Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.
Shares of ASO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $45.92.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $81,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.