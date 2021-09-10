Xiotri (XIOT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,770.00

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $523,603.81 and approximately $1,770.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xiotri coin can currently be bought for $118.52 or 0.00260923 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Xiotri has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00058624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00160662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00042618 BTC.

About Xiotri

Xiotri is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

