BMO Capital Markets Increases Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $58.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 94,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,317. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 165,753 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

