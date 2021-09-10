LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Announces Earnings Results

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.
LPTH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 3,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.81. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $59.24 million, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.35.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of LightPath Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
Featured Article: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.