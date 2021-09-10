LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Announces Earnings Results

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

LPTH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 3,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.81. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $59.24 million, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of LightPath Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

