Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 86,179 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,179 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.80% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.27. 27,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,520. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.18. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $79.59 and a 52 week high of $112.75.

