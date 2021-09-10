II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.04 million.

IIVI traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.73. 30,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,214. II-VI has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $596,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,303.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $2,183,429. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

