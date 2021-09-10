inSure DeFi Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One inSure DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $110.12 million and $133,295.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00059150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00161085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00042862 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

