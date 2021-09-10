Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Brokerages predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will post $3.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.47 billion to $16.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 101,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,106. Infosys has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

