Brokerages Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

Several research firms recently commented on NLTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NLTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 2,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,585. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 100,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

