Brokerages Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

Several research firms recently commented on NLTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NLTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 2,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,585. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 100,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.