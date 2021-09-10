Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS ASBFY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $27.10. 33,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

