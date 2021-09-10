Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Bank of America by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $40.51. 1,027,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,515,203. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

