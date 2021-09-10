Gifto Market Cap Tops $32.92 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $32.92 million and $14.26 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00059150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00161085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00042862 BTC.

Gifto Profile

GTO is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

