Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 197,559 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,070% compared to the average daily volume of 16,885 call options.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $31.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.93. 1,324,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,901. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $69.37.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Affirm from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.