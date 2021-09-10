Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.25

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.22, with a volume of 172500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.02.

SRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market cap of C$513.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,010.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$65.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Storm Resources (TSE:SRX)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

