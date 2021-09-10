Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Up 7.4%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 894,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,341,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after buying an additional 275,404 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,596,000 after acquiring an additional 218,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,280,000 after acquiring an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

