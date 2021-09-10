First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,307 shares of company stock worth $18,417,272 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $651.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $439.76 and a one year high of $681.10. The firm has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a PE ratio of 774.04, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.