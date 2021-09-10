iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $136,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $46.58. 22,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94.

