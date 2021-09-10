First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 0.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

NYSE SHOP traded down $5.58 on Friday, hitting $1,498.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,965. The company has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,516.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

