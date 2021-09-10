First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 2,139 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.0% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $41,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $102.83. 2,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

