Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.84. The stock had a trading volume of 130,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,626. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

