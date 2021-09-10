Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $446.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of lululemon have risen year to date, the stock may come under pressure in the near term owing to industry-wide supply-chain challenges. The company’s supply-chain has been impacted by the pandemic-led factory closures, congestion at ports and reduced airfreight capacity, which impacted gross margin to some extent in second-quarter fiscal 2021 and are likely to continue persist in the quarters ahead. It also witnessed a slowdown in e-commerce growth rate in the fiscal second quarter from the pandemic-led momentum in the year-ago quarter. It is also facing SG&A deleverage on a two-year basis, which are likely to continue in the fiscal third quarter. However, the company’s robust surprise trend continued in the fiscal second quarter on robust response for its products, store productivity and continued digital momentum.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on LULU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,258. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $434.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

