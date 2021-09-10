Brokerages Set Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

CVET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Covetrus stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,924. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Laura J. Phillips sold 4,980 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $138,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,650. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.