Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Square by 11.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Square by 108.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Square by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 7.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $4,982,112.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,902,571.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,992 shares of company stock valued at $170,469,619. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.39. 197,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,542,621. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 220.65, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.87. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.26 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.