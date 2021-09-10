Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $320.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.