Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

KRG traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. 6,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,436. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.63, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 70,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 85,558.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

