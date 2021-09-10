Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $10.66 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.66.

ERF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

ERF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.96. 39,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,260. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,283 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

