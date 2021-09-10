Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.97 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,626. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.