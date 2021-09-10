Polyient Games Governance Token Price Tops $94.29 on Major Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $142,701.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $94.29 or 0.00206494 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

