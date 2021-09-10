WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WW International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.
WW stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. 24,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,808. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.