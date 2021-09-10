WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WW International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

WW stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. 24,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,808. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

