Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.65 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of MRVI traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,541. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.29. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

