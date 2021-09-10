Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 1.5% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 539.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of McKesson by 15.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,566. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,540. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

