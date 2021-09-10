Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare accounts for about 2.0% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,613,000 after buying an additional 34,171 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after purchasing an additional 206,692 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,213,000 after purchasing an additional 63,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,075. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.98. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.95.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

